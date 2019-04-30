Viral

VIDEO Captan espectacular bola de fuego que iluminó el cielo y cayó en la Tierra

La bola de fuego cayó y atravesó el techo de una vivienda.
 

La caída del meteorito fue confirmado por la Escuela Centroamericana de Geología de la Universidad de Costa Rica.

Costa Rica.- Una bola de fuego cayó e impactó el techo de una vivienda en Aguas Zarcas, un distrito de San Carlos.

Según RT, especialistas de la Escuela Centroamericana de Geología de la Universidad de Costa Rica confirmaron que la roca cayó el pasado 23 de abril y es un meteorito.

Posiblemente la roca tiene 4 mil 560 millones de años.

Los expertos señalaron que se trata de un meteorito rocoso condrítico, compuesto por minerales como silicato, hierro y magnesio. Se le bautizó como meteorito de "Aguas Zarcas". 

