VIDEO Captan espectacular bola de fuego que iluminó el cielo y cayó en la Tierra
La bola de fuego cayó y atravesó el techo de una vivienda.
Costa Rica.- Una bola de fuego cayó e impactó el techo de una vivienda en Aguas Zarcas, un distrito de San Carlos.
Según RT, especialistas de la Escuela Centroamericana de Geología de la Universidad de Costa Rica confirmaron que la roca cayó el pasado 23 de abril y es un meteorito.
Posiblemente la roca tiene 4 mil 560 millones de años.
Los expertos señalaron que se trata de un meteorito rocoso condrítico, compuesto por minerales como silicato, hierro y magnesio. Se le bautizó como meteorito de "Aguas Zarcas".
Fireball lights up sky before plunging onto roof of house— Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) 30 de abril de 2019
Stunning footage captures the moment a meteor lights up the sky above Costa Rica before it smashes through roof and homeowner finds the warm space rock on the floorhttps://t.co/bqkiQMz61P via @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/Lw3RCfjDJG
A large fireball exploded over Costa Rica at 03:10 UTC on April 24.— Electroverse (@Electroversenet) 26 de abril de 2019
Parts of the meteor survived the atmospheric entry and hit a house in the city of San Carlos, Costa Rica destroying parts of its roof and some of the furniture.#grandsolarminimum pic.twitter.com/AGCpfvEsR5
