Esta medicina podría bloquear la propagación del cáncer y ya está a la venta

Positive results from the Fostamatinib in Thrombocytopenia (FIT) Phase 3 clinical program of fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (Tavalisse) were published in the American Journal of Hematology this week.



CC: @ASH_hematology



READ: https://t.co/rYem2OroPa pic.twitter.com/9abKeaPIO2