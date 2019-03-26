Justin Bieber se dará una pausa de la música para resolver su depresión
Justin Bieber anunció a sus seguidores que se dará una pequeña pausa de su carrera musical, para concentrarse en su matrimonio y sus problemas emocionales.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, Justin Bieber anunció que pondría un alto en su carrera por problemas personales y para poder concentrarse en su matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin.
En la publicación, el cantante canadiense se disculpó con sus fans por su última gira, en la que no tuvo la energía y el ánimo "que ustedes merecen".
"He estado de gira durante toda mi adolescencia y mis tempranos 20's. Debieron notar lo desanimado que estuve en mi último tour. Yo no merezco esto y ustedes no merecen esto, pagan dinero para ver un show lleno de energía y vida y yo fui emocionalmente incapaz de dárselos", escribió en su publicación.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. �� but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Agregó que actualmente está concentado en reparar algunos "problemas personales profundos" y en hacer que su matrimonio funcione.
La música es muy importante para mí pero nada está antes que mi familia y mi salud".
También mencionó que espera pronto convertirse en padre.
