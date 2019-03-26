Justin Bieber se dará una pausa de la música para resolver su depresión

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, Justin Bieber anunció que pondría un alto en su carrera por problemas personales y para poder concentrarse en su matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin.

En la publicación, el cantante canadiense se disculpó con sus fans por su última gira, en la que no tuvo la energía y el ánimo "que ustedes merecen".

"He estado de gira durante toda mi adolescencia y mis tempranos 20's. Debieron notar lo desanimado que estuve en mi último tour. Yo no merezco esto y ustedes no merecen esto, pagan dinero para ver un show lleno de energía y vida y yo fui emocionalmente incapaz de dárselos", escribió en su publicación.

Agregó que actualmente está concentado en reparar algunos "problemas personales profundos" y en hacer que su matrimonio funcione.

La música es muy importante para mí pero nada está antes que mi familia y mi salud".

También mencionó que espera pronto convertirse en padre.