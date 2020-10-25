"Sean responsables", Jennifer Aniston pide no votar por Kanye West
Jennifer Aniston alentó a sus seguidores a votar y compartió su apoyo a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris.
Jennifer Aniston emitió su voto en las elecciones de 2020.
Mostró su apoyo al demócrata Joe Biden y la candidata a la vicepresidencia Kamala Harris.
Aniston también hizo referencia a la campaña presidencial de Kanye West y desalentó a sus seguidores de votar por el rapero.
Estados Unidos.- Para la actriz estadounidense, Jennifer Aniston, votar por el rapero Kanye West en las elecciones presidenciales no es motivo de risa.
Mediante una publicación en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la actriz de comedia alentó a sus seguidores a votar y compartió su apoyo a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris.
No es gracioso votar por Kanye… No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable", escribió.
Así mismo, instó a los fanáticos a considerar quiénes creen que se verán más afectados por los resultados de las elecciones como lo son las mujeres, la comunidad LGBTQ, los estadounidenses de raza negra y las personas mayores, así como las generaciones futuras que enfrentan problemas ambientales.
En su publicación de Instagram, se fotografió a Aniston colocando una boleta en un buzón, con lentes de sol y usando un cubrebocas.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ���� I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️��⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible ����
FRG
