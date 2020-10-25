Espectáculos

"Sean responsables", Jennifer Aniston pide no votar por Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston alentó a sus seguidores a votar y compartió su apoyo a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris. 

Por: Redacción

Jennifer Aniston y Kanye West. (Foto: Especial).

  • Jennifer Aniston emitió su voto en las elecciones de 2020.

  • Mostró su apoyo al demócrata Joe Biden y la candidata a la vicepresidencia Kamala Harris.

  • Aniston también hizo referencia a la campaña presidencial de Kanye West y desalentó a sus seguidores de votar por el rapero.

Estados Unidos.- Para la actriz estadounidense, Jennifer Aniston, votar por el rapero Kanye West en las elecciones presidenciales no es motivo de risa.

Mediante una publicación en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la actriz de comedia alentó a sus seguidores a votar y compartió su apoyo a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris.

No es gracioso votar por Kanye… No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable", escribió. 

Así mismo, instó a los fanáticos a considerar quiénes creen que se verán más afectados por los resultados de las elecciones como lo son las mujeres, la comunidad LGBTQ, los estadounidenses de raza negra y las personas mayores, así como las generaciones futuras que enfrentan problemas ambientales.

En su publicación de Instagram, se fotografió a Aniston colocando una boleta en un buzón, con lentes de sol y usando un cubrebocas.

FRG

