Taylor Swift confirmaría que Justin Bieber le fue infiel a Selena Gómez
La cantante Taylor Swift al parecer confirmó las sospechas de que Justin Bieber le fue infiel a Selena Gómez.
Estados Unidos.- Durante su relación intermitente con Selena Gómez, Justin Bieber fue acusado de que en varias ocasiones le fue infiel; aunque ninguno de los cantantes habló sobre las acusaciones, parece que Taylor Swift confirmó las sospechas.
To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too. @selenagomez ��: @Polkimaging @GettyEntertainment
La supuesta confirmación se dio luego de que, a través de Twitter, Justin Bieber defendiera a Scooter Braun por el supuesto ataque de Taylor hacia el productor, quien en un pasado se burló de ella y ahora posee sus canciones.
En su mensaje de defensa a su mánager, Bieber expresó que lamentaba los malentendidos que había tenido con Taylor en el pasado y que no era justo que ella usara las redes sociales para generar odio en contra de Scooter.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Confirmaría infidelidades a Selena Gómez
En defensa de Taylor Swift y el mensaje de Justin, un fanático de la cantante escribió en Tumblr que esperara que ella lo invitara a tomar el té, luego de que hubiera traicionado a la mejor amiga de la cantautora.
“‘No hemos resuelto nuestras diferencias’, tú le fuiste infiel a su mejor amiga y luego te pusiste del lado del hombre que tomó revancha porno contra ella. Se supone que ella te invite a tomar el té?”, señaló el fan en su comentario.
Curiosamente, Taylor le dio “me gusta” a la publicación en su defensa, lo que según internautas podría ser interpretado como una confirmación a las acusaciones de infidelidades de Bieber a Selena Gómez.
No es la primera vez
En ocasiones anteriores, Justin ya había sido señalado por engañar a su novia con Sofia Richie y su actual esposa, Hailey Baldwin, pues en marzo del 2018 fue que Selena Gómez y Justin pusieron punto final a su noviazgo y apenas unas semanas después se dio a conocer que el cantante canadiense estaba comprometido con la modelo.
