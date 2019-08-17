Bella Thorne se salta la censura de Instagram y posa sin sostén
La exchica Disney compartió una serie de fotografías en las que presumió su sonrisa, mientras aparecía con su busto desnudo
Luego de que hace unos días se incursionara como directora en la industria pornográfica, la actriz Bella Thorne volvió a causar furor en las plataformas digitales, pero ahora por publicar una serie de imágenes en las que mostró más que su sonrisa.
A través de sus redes sociales, la exchica Disney compartió candentes ‘selfies’, ya que, aparentemente posó desnuda, mientras presumía su sonrisa, así como los tatuajes que adornan su escultural silueta.
Aunque el gesto de su rostro cautivó a los fans, lo que también llamó la atención fue que en una de las instantáneas fue posible apreciar que la joven estadounidense no portaba sostén para cubrir su busto.
“Maravillosa”, “Hermoso poema”, “Eres una obra de arte, creando arte”, “El ser humano más bonito”, “Por tentaciones como tú, hay pecadores como yo”, fueron algunos de los cientos de comentarios picantes y halagos que recibió Thorne.
Pride I wish I wasn’t in a box I wish they would Let me fly I wish they could see how beautiful all the colors are up here in the sky. The big and shiny and bright ones, their all the things I love. I wish they could feel the radiance that exudes thru me from being my most self. I guess I didn’t think this thru Why they wouldn’t love me.. or you? I wish they could understand why me and not she or he or them. That this is my decision of who I am. I wish they could see me With a lidless box. I wish they could see me. Maybe not today or tomorrow Maybe when they do time will stop And then I’ll be free of this disgusting box. #thelifeofawannabemogul
