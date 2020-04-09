Radiohead subirá conciertos emblemáticos a Youtube
La banda británica quiere que sus seguidores, desde casa, disfruten de los grandes momentos que han vivido.
La banda inglesa Radiohead dio a conocer que a partir del 9 de abril lanzarán una serie de conciertos a su canal de YouTube.
Al igual que Metallica, Thom Yorke y compañia subirán un concierto cada semana, los cuales forman parte de su archivo público para que sus seguidores pasen un buen rato durante la cuarentena y puedan gozar de éxitos del grupo como "Creep", "Paranoid Android" y "Karma Police".
"Presentaremos el primero de varios shows en vivo desde la biblioteca virtual de Radiohead que llegarán al canal de Youtube".
Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin - October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows. Link in bio.
