Radiohead subirá conciertos emblemáticos a Youtube

La banda británica quiere que sus seguidores, desde casa, disfruten de los grandes momentos que han vivido.

Radiohead subirá conciertos emblemáticos a Youtube | Instagram:@radiohead

La banda inglesa Radiohead dio a conocer que a partir del 9 de abril lanzarán una serie de conciertos a su canal de YouTube.

Al igual que Metallica, Thom Yorke y compañia subirán un concierto cada semana, los cuales forman parte de su archivo público para que sus seguidores pasen un buen rato durante la cuarentena y puedan gozar de éxitos del grupo como "Creep", "Paranoid Android" y "Karma Police".

"Presentaremos el primero de varios shows en vivo desde la biblioteca virtual de Radiohead que llegarán al canal de Youtube".

