Gato sin pelo ni ojos conquista Instagram; tiene miles de seguidores
Aunque no es común, un gato llamado Jasper sin pelaje y sin ojos ha conseguido sobrepasar los 80 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Estados Unidos.- Grandes protagonistas son los animales en las redes sociales, además de haber mucho contenido suelen hacerse virales con gran facilidad. Aunque no es común, Jasper, un gato sin pelaje y sin ojos ha conseguido sobrepasar los 80 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Su dueña Kelli lo adoptó hace casi 11 años, según contó al medio Today.
When you want food but also attention #torn ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
Era un regalo de Navidad. Algunos amigos míos siempre supieron que quería un gato sin pelo. En ese momento, pensamos que estaba sano".
Sin embargo, poco después de entrar a su nuevo hogar Jasper comenzó a tener brotes de virus del herpes felino, provocándole a finales de 2013 una úlcera corneal en su ojo derecho, que acabaron extirpándoselo.
El minino quedó tuerto, hasta que cinco años más tarde desarrolló la misma enfermedad en su ojo izquierdo, que también tuvo el mismo final. Asimismo, en 2019, la mascota sufrió un derrame cerebral del que le costó recuperarse.
Después de tanto sufrimiento, el pequeño se acostumbró a no poder ver.
Lo hace bastante bien. El primer día en casa del veterinario, estaba trepando en el sofá y en mi hombro y por todo el lugar tratando de explorar. Fue increíble verlo".
