Lluvia de ‘estrellas’ dracónidas y oriónidas, ¿qué días de octubre verlas?
Mira al cielo. La NASA califica la lluvia anual de Oriónidas como uno de los fenómenos más bellos.
El mes de octubre es conocido por sus lunas grandes y hermosas, pero si eres un amante del espacio y del cielo nocturno, no puedes perderte eventos astronómicos como la lluvia anual de oriónidas y la lluvia de estrellas dracónidas.
¿Qué es la lluvia de oriónidas y cuándo verla?
Cada año es posible observar la lluvia de oriónidas entre el 2 de octubre y el 7 de noviembre. Son meteoritos que aparecen cuando cuando la Tierra viaja a través de un área del espacio llena de escombros del cometa Halley, el cometa padre de las oriónidas.
La NASA explica que el fenómeno es uno de los más bellos y ocurre cuando los pedazos de polvo de cometa golpean la atmósfera la Tierra, brindando un espectáculo de alrededor de una docena de meteoros por hora.
“Los meteoros oriónidos son conocidos por su brillo y su velocidad. Viajan a unos 66 km/s hacia la atmósfera de la Tierra. Los meteoros rápidos pueden dejar ‘trenes’ brillantes (pedazos de escombros incandescentes a raíz del meteoro) que duran de varios segundos a minutos. Los meteoritos rápidos a veces también pueden convertirse en bolas de fuego: busque explosiones prolongadas de luz cuando vea la lluvia de meteoros Oriónidas”, aconseja la NASA.
El mejor momento para observar la lluvia de oriónidas será de la medianoche al amanecer del 21 de octubre de 2020. Si el tiempo es favorable, no necesitarás de un telescopio para mirarla. La visibilidad aumenta si vives en una comunidad sin contaminación lumínica.
¿Qué es la lluvia de dracónidas y cuándo verla?
La lluvia de meteoros dracónidos se produce cuando la Tierra choca con pedazos de escombros arrojados por el cometa periódico 21P / Giacobini-Zinner.
Esta lluvia alcanzará su punto máximo de visibilidad durante las primeras horas de la noche del miércoles 7 de octubre, pero también será visible durante la noche del martes 6 y el jueves 8.
El sitio Earth Sky cuenta que “la lluvia de meteoros dracónidas produjo impresionantes exhibiciones en 1933 y 1946, con miles de meteoros por hora vistos en esos años. Los observadores europeos vieron más de 600 meteoros por hora en 2011”.
Para este año no se espera una exhibición abundante, pero aún así es una oportunidad para no perderse.
La luna azul de Halloween
El 31 de octubre, justo el día de Halloween, podremos disfrutar de la segunda luna llena del mes.
“Cuando hay dos lunas llenas en un mes, la segunda a menudo se llama luna azul. ¡Tenga en cuenta que este es el único mes de dos lunas llenas en 2020!”, señala la NASA.
Los expertos de la NASA apuntan que octubre también es un excelente momento para ver Marte, planeta que alcanza su punto más alto en el cielo alrededor de la medianoche.
Ya lo sabes, ¡mira al cielo durante el mes de octubre!
