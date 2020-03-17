Superdeportivo

‘Fue importante en mi vida’, falleció Roger Mayweather, tío de Floyd

Floyd Mayweather expresó que es una terrible pérdida el fallecimiento de su tío Roger Mayweather, quien también fue su entrenador. 

Avatar del

Por: Redacción

Roger Mayweather falleció a los 58 años. Floyd Mayweather lamentó el deceso de su tío, quien también fue boxeador. Foto: AP

Roger Mayweather falleció a los 58 años. Floyd Mayweather lamentó el deceso de su tío, quien también fue boxeador. Foto: AP

Estados Unidos.- Con 58 años, falleció Roger Mayweather, tío de Floyd Mayweather

El reportero Lance Pugmire retomó la declaración de Floyd Mayweather, tras la noticia del fallecimiento de Roger. 

Mi tio fue una de las personas más importantes en mi vida, dentro y fuera del ring. Roger fue un gran campeón y uno de los mejores entrenadores”, declaró Floyd. 

Mayweather señaló que la salud de su tío se agravó en los pasados años y ahora Roger puede descansar en paz, señalando que el fallecimiento fue una terrible pérdida, tanto para él, como para su padre Floyd Mayweather Sr

Floyd Mayweather también agradeció a los fanáticos por sus mensajes de apoyo, destacando que su tío dio mucho por el box, siendo este deporte su primer amor. 

De acuerdo con BoxRec, Roger Mayweather tuvo 72 peleas, de las cuales ganó 59, 35 por la vía del knock-out y perdió 13 enfrentamientos. En 1997, obtuvo el cinturón en peso welter de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo. Mauricio Sulaimán también lamentó la pérdida de Roger. 

En los pasados días, también se reportó el fallecimiento de la ex pareja y madre de los hijos de Floyd Mayweather, Josie Harris. 

En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema

Y tú, ¿qué opinas?