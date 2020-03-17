‘Fue importante en mi vida’, falleció Roger Mayweather, tío de Floyd
Floyd Mayweather expresó que es una terrible pérdida el fallecimiento de su tío Roger Mayweather, quien también fue su entrenador.
Estados Unidos.- Con 58 años, falleció Roger Mayweather, tío de Floyd Mayweather.
El reportero Lance Pugmire retomó la declaración de Floyd Mayweather, tras la noticia del fallecimiento de Roger.
Mi tio fue una de las personas más importantes en mi vida, dentro y fuera del ring. Roger fue un gran campeón y uno de los mejores entrenadores”, declaró Floyd.
Statement from @FloydMayweather on death of his uncle-trainer, Roger: "My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing ...— Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020
Mayweather señaló que la salud de su tío se agravó en los pasados años y ahora Roger puede descansar en paz, señalando que el fallecimiento fue una terrible pérdida, tanto para él, como para su padre Floyd Mayweather Sr.
"Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us."— Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020
Floyd Mayweather también agradeció a los fanáticos por sus mensajes de apoyo, destacando que su tío dio mucho por el box, siendo este deporte su primer amor.
"We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger's passing. It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love."— Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020
De acuerdo con BoxRec, Roger Mayweather tuvo 72 peleas, de las cuales ganó 59, 35 por la vía del knock-out y perdió 13 enfrentamientos. En 1997, obtuvo el cinturón en peso welter de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo. Mauricio Sulaimán también lamentó la pérdida de Roger.
We have received the very sad news of the death of former world champion Roger Mayweather.— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) March 17, 2020
He won world titles in two divisions, & was instrumental and crucial in training plus guiding his nephew @FloydMayweather s successful career, since his debut in 1996.
Rip, legend! pic.twitter.com/EXUnsUqoT7
En los pasados días, también se reportó el fallecimiento de la ex pareja y madre de los hijos de Floyd Mayweather, Josie Harris.
