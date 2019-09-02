Hasta Club León deseó éxito a 'Chicharito' en Sevilla
'Chicharito' Hernández volvió a La Liga para jugar con Sevilla y el Club León le mandó un mensaje, deseándole un éxito.
León, Guanajuato.- 'Chicharito' Hernández llegó a Sevilla y hasta Club León deseó éxito al goleador mexicano, mediante sus redes sociales.
Respondiendo a la publicación de Sevilla, Club León dedicó el mensaje al 'Chicharito'.
¡Éxito, 'Chicharito'! Muchos goles en Sevilla. Recuerda que Sevilla tiene un color especial, Sevilla tiene un color diferente”, escribieron.
¡Éxito "Chicharito"! Muchos goles en @SevillaFC.— Club León (@clubleonfc) September 2, 2019
Recuerda que Sevilla tiene un color especial, Sevilla tiene un color diferente.
Por la mañana de este lunes, Javier Hernández fue presentado como nuevo jugador del cuadro sevillano y significa su regreso a La Liga, después de cuatro años.
Bayer también le desea éxito
Otros 'leones' que desearon éxito a Javier Hernández fue Bayer Leverkusen, equipo con el que 'Chicharito' jugó de 2015 a 2017.
¡Mucho éxito en Sevilla, Chicharito! Nos dará mucho gusto ver tu gran calidad de Bayer en La Liga”, escribieron.
¡Mucho éxito en @SevillaFC, @CH14_! ��— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) September 2, 2019
¡Nos dará mucho gusto ver tu gran calidad de #Bayer04Leyenda en @LaLiga! ��#SomosBayer04 ������❤️ pic.twitter.com/pkupmlaFja
Por su parte, Chicharito agradeció a West Ham, su anterior equipo en haberle dado la oportunidad de ser su casa por los últimos dos años.
Me voy con los mejores recuerdos y quiero expresar mi total agradecimiento al club, entrenadores, compañeros y los fans”, escribió el mexicano.
Thank you @Westham for granting me the opportunity to be my home during these past two years. I leave with the best memories and I wanted to express my total gratefulness to the club, managers, teammates and the fans.— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) September 2, 2019
Chicharito Hernández jugará con su quinto equipo en Europa, al llegar a Sevilla.
